Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Brandin Podziemski headshot

Brandin Podziemski News: Cleared for return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 23, 2025

Podziemski (illness) is available to return to Wednesday's game against the Rockets, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.

Podziemski missed the entirety of the second quarter and the start of the third period due to illness, but he's emerged from the Warriors' locker room and is available to return. With Jimmy Butler (pelvis) ruled out for the rest of the contest, Golden State may lean on Podziemski more offensively.

Brandin Podziemski
Golden State Warriors
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now