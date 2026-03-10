Brandin Podziemski headshot

Brandin Podziemski News: Continues to produce

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 10, 2026

Podziemski ended Monday's 119-116 loss to the Jazz with 14 points (5-10 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 0-4 FT), eight rebounds, four assists and two steals over 35 minutes.

Podziemski has strung together four consecutive games with at least 14 points, and he's scored in double figures in 11 of his last 12 contests. The third-year guard should continue to handle extra usage in the absence of Stephen Curry (knee), averaging 16.5 points, 8.1 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.1 steals in 34.0 minutes per tilt in his last 12 games.

