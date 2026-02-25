Brandin Podziemski headshot

Brandin Podziemski News: Double-doubles in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 25, 2026

Podziemski had 16 points (7-18 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 15 rebounds, three assists and two steals over 32 minutes during Tuesday's 113-109 loss to the Pelicans.

For the second straight game, Podziemski pulled down 15 rebounds, matching his career-best mark. He continues to step up for the shorthanded Warriors, and his fantasy upside is trending up while Stephen Curry continues to nurse his knee injury.

Brandin Podziemski
Golden State Warriors
