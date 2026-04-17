Brandin Podziemski headshot

Brandin Podziemski News: Double-doubles in loss Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 17, 2026

Podziemski recorded 23 points (9-17 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 10 rebounds and one steal over 39 minutes during Friday's 111-96 Play-In Game loss to the Suns.

Podziemski left it all on the floor, recording his sixth double-double of the season. On the whole, it was a relatively successful season for Podziemski, playing in all 82 regular-season games, as well as both play-in games. With averages of 14.0 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.9 three-pointers, he is likely to remain on the radar heading into drafts next season.

Brandin Podziemski
Golden State Warriors
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