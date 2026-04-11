Brandin Podziemski News: Drops career-high 30 in loss
Podziemski recorded 30 points (9-15 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 9-10 FT), three rebounds, one assist and one steal over 32 minutes during Friday's 124-118 loss to the Kings.
Stephen Curry (ankle) returned to the starting five Friday, but it was Podziemski to led the way on offense for the Warriors as he paced all scorers on the night while setting a new career high. The third-year guard has dropped 20-plus points in seven of the last 10 games, averaging 21.1 points, 4.8 boards, 3.7 assists, 2.6 threes and 1.0 steals over that stretch as he heads into the regular-season finale Sunday.
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