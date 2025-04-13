Brandin Podziemski News: Efficient 19 points with full line

Podziemski totaled 19 points (7-11 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-5 FT), seven rebounds, four assists, one block and two steals across 43 minutes during Sunday's 124-119 overtime loss to the Clippers.

Podziemski led the Warriors in rebounding Sunday, and he'll head into Tuesday's Play-In Tournament contest with plenty of momentum. The second-year guard settled into a starting role during the second half of the campaign, and he's averaged 18.4 points, 6.1 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 1.1 steals and 3.6 three-pointers in 31.7 minutes across his last nine appearances. During this span, Podziemski is shooting a scorching 52.5 percent from downtown.