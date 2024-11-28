Fantasy Basketball
Brandin Podziemski News: Fills in for Curry with 12 points

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 28, 2024

Podziemski finished with 12 points (4-10 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), eight rebounds, five assists and one block across 30 minutes during Wednesday's 105-101 loss to Oklahoma City.

Podziemski stepped into the point guard role with Stephen Curry (knee) absent, but his result fell below his seasonal average. There's no timetable on Curry's return, although the injury isn't considered serious. Podziemski's fantasy impact is limited, and it would take a serious first-unit injury to make his stock rise.

Brandin Podziemski
Golden State Warriors
