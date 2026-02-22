Brandin Podziemski News: Flirts with triple-double

Podziemski registered 18 points (7-16 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 15 rebounds, nine assists and one steal over 37 minutes during Sunday's 128-117 victory over the Nuggets.

Podziemski turned in a huge all-around performance, pulling down a career-best 15 rebounds while finishing just one assist shy of his first triple-double. After starting seven straight games to close January and open February, the young guard has recently shifted back to a reserve role, averaging 11.4 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.0 steals in 28.0 minutes per contest over the five games prior to Sunday's outburst.