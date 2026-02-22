Brandin Podziemski News: Flirts with triple-double
Podziemski registered 18 points (7-16 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 15 rebounds, nine assists and one steal over 37 minutes during Sunday's 128-117 victory over the Nuggets.
Podziemski turned in a huge all-around performance, pulling down a career-best 15 rebounds while finishing just one assist shy of his first triple-double. After starting seven straight games to close January and open February, the young guard has recently shifted back to a reserve role, averaging 11.4 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.0 steals in 28.0 minutes per contest over the five games prior to Sunday's outburst.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brandin Podziemski See More
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 715 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, January 2825 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, January 2825 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, January 2627 days ago
-
NBA Waiver Wire
Fantasy Basketball Week 15 Waiver Wire: 9 Undervalued Players30 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brandin Podziemski See More