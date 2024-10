Podziemski is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game versus the Pelicans, Kendra Andrews of ESPN.com reports.

Podziemski will replace Stephen Curry (ankle) in the starting five Tuesday. Podziemski is averaging 6.3 points, 5.7 rebounds and 3.0 assists in 24.7 minutes across three appearances this season but should see an uptick in playing time now that he is entering the starting lineup.