Brandin Podziemski News: Grabs 12 rebounds as fill-in

Podziemski logged eight points (2-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 12 rebounds and three assists over 37 minutes during Thursday's 99-93 win over the Rockets.

Podziemski's 12 rebounds was a peculiar line for the point guard, who filled in for Stephen Curry (rest) in the victory. His rebound total was a season high by a fairly wide margin, and it salvaged a mediocre scoring total. Podziemski was ona five-game streak of double-digit scoring totals, but it was snapped after this result.