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Brandin Podziemski News: Hits for 22 in Wednesday's win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 26, 2026 at 7:58am

Podziemski notched 22 points (6-11 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 8-8 FT), six rebounds and five assists across 35 minutes during Wednesday's 109-106 victory over the Nets.

Making his 15th straight start in place of Stephen Curry (knee), Podziemski scored 20-plus points for the second straight game and the sixth time in 13 March contests. On the month, the third-year guard is averaging 16.9 points, 6.1 boards, 4.0 assists, 2.3 threes and 0.9 steals in 33.5 minutes.

Brandin Podziemski
Golden State Warriors
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