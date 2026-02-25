Brandin Podziemski News: Hops into starting lineup
Podziemski is part of the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against Memphis.
Podziemski will make his 20th start of the season for Golden State, as the Warriors deal with a slew of injuries. As a starter, Podziemski is averaging 12.4 points, 5.2 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.1 steals across 28.9 minutes.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brandin Podziemski See More
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 24Yesterday
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, February 24Yesterday
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 718 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, January 2828 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, January 2828 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brandin Podziemski See More