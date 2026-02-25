Brandin Podziemski headshot

Brandin Podziemski News: Hops into starting lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 25, 2026

Podziemski is part of the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against Memphis.

Podziemski will make his 20th start of the season for Golden State, as the Warriors deal with a slew of injuries. As a starter, Podziemski is averaging 12.4 points, 5.2 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.1 steals across 28.9 minutes.

Brandin Podziemski
Golden State Warriors
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brandin Podziemski
