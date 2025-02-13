Brandin Podziemski News: Joining starting five
Podziemski is starting Thursday's game against the Rockets, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.
Podziemski has performed admirably off the bench lately, earning him a chance to play with the starters in the second half of a back-to-back. He's shown flashes of excellence over the course of the season, most recently erupting for 29 points in a spot start Feb. 5 against the Jazz.
