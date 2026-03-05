Brandin Podziemski News: Near double-double in OT win

Podziemski logged 26 points (10-18 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds and one assist over 40 minutes during the Warriors' 115-113 overtime win over the Rockets on Thursday.

Podziemski got off to a slow start to Wednesday's game but finished strong with 10 points in the third quarter and seven more in overtime to help the Warriors snap their two-game losing streak. His 26 points were a season high, and he was one rebound shy from recording his third double-double of the season. Podziemski has started in each of the Warriors' last four games and should remain a starter for as long as Stephen Curry (knee) is sidelined.