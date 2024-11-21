Brandin Podziemski News: Not on injury report
Podziemski (nose) is not on the injury report for Friday's game against the Pelicans.
Podziemski was hit in the face late in Wednesday's win over the Hawks, but the X-rays were negative. The fact that the second-year guard is not on the injury report suggests he shouldn't have limitations going forward, and that the hit to the nose will end up being nothing more than just a scare. Podziemski is averaging 7.5 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game this season.
