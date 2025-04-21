Brandin Podziemski News: Plays supporting role in win

Podziemski produced 14 points (5-13 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds, five assists and two steals in 35 minutes during Sunday's 95-85 win over the Rockets in Game 1 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

The second-year guard was the only Warrior to score in double digits other than Stephen Curry and Jimmy Butler, although the latter two combined for 56 points. Podziemski's defense was also a big factor in the Rockets being held to 39.1 percent shooting from the floor and a woeful 20.7 percent from three-point range. Podziemski has recorded multiple steals in four straight appearances, and through 10 games in April he's averaging 15.6 points, 6.1 boards, 4.0 assists, 2.9 threes and 1.3 steals.