Brandin Podziemski News: Posts 19 points with first unit

Podziemski amassed 19 points (8-18 FG, 3-8 3Pt), three rebounds, five assists, two blocks and one steal in 34 minutes during Tuesday's 124-106 win over the Pelicans.

Podziemski served as Stephen Curry's (ankle) replacement during Tuesday's win, and he responded with a well-rounded performance. With Buddy Hield alongside him, the backcourt was on point compared to the Warriors' frontcourt, which relied on the bench to bolster its fortunes. Curry should return soon, but Podziemski is likely to start again if Curry's absence is extended.