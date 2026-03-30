Brandin Podziemski headshot

Brandin Podziemski News: Posts 23 points in defeat

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 30, 2026 at 4:23am

Podziemski recorded 23 points (8-14 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, two assists, one block and two steals across 32 minutes during Sunday's 116-93 loss to the Nuggets.

Podziemski matched Kristaps Porzingis with a team-high 23 points during the loss. While Podziemski has fared well in the starting role at point guard, the gap left by Stephen Curry (knee) is still quite noticeable. The team seems destined to finish at the bottom of the play-on bracket without his contribution, but Podziemski has helped to keep the team above water. He's averaged 14.5 points, 6.4 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.0 steals since Curry's exit 21 games ago.

Brandin Podziemski
Golden State Warriors
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