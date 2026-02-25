Brandin Podziemski News: Productive vs. Memphis

Podziemski finished with 19 points (6-14 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 4-4 FT), eight rebounds and six assists across 31 minutes during Wednesday's 133-112 win over Memphis.

Podziemski was moved into the starting lineup Wednesday for the 20th time this season (and first since Feb. 3). The third-year pro responded by co-leading the Warriors in rebounds while finishing second in both assists and points. The Warriors' next game takes place Saturday against the Lakers, and it's unclear whether Podziemski would remain in the starting lineup of De'Anthony Melton (knee) is cleared to return.