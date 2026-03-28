Brandin Podziemski News: Reaches 20-point mark once again

Podziemski logged 22 points (6-13 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 7-8 FT), 10 rebounds, seven assists and two steals over 33 minutes during Friday's 131-126 win over the Wizards.

Podziemski has reached the 20-point mark in three games in a row, which marks his longest streak of the season doing so. With Jimmy Butler (knee) and Stephen Curry (knee) sidelined, Podziemski has been forced to embrace a bigger role on offense, but he's certainly thriving in that scenario. He's averaging 16.9 points, 6.5 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 0.9 steals per game in 16 appearances since returning to the starting lineup on a regular basis Feb. 25.