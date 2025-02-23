Brandin Podziemski News: Registers double-double Sunday

Podziemski contributed 17 points (7-15 FG, 3-5 3Pt), 13 rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal across 30 minutes during Sunday's 126-102 victory over the Mavericks.

The 6-foot-4 Podziemski led both teams in rebounding Sunday as he recorded his first double-double of the regular season. Podziemski has been in the Warriors' starting lineup in each of the last three games, and over that span he has averaged 18.7 points, 7.0 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 2.0 steals over 33.1 minutes per game.