Brandin Podziemski News: Scores 25 points once again
Podziemski chipped in 25 points (8-15 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 7-9 FT), five rebounds, six assists and two steals across 37 minutes during Sunday's 110-107 loss to the Knicks.
Podziemski was coming off a 25-point effort in Friday's loss to the Timberwolves, and he continues to put up excellent numbers since moving into a starting role. He has started the Warriors' last nine games dating back to Feb. 25, and he's averaging a robust line of 18.4 points, 6.9 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game over that stretch while shooting 38.5 percent from beyond the arc. As long as Stephen Curry (knee) remains sidelined, Podziemski should maintain elevated usage.
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