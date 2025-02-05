Brandin Podziemski News: Scores career-high 29 points

Podziemski produced 29 points (8-18 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 10-13 FT), six rebounds, four assists and one steal across 40 minutes during Wednesday's 131-128 loss to the Jazz.

Podziemski set a new career-high mark in scoring, piling up 29 points in his ninth start of the season. Over those nine outings in Golden State's first unit, Podziemski has averaged 14.0 points, 6.4 rebounds, 4.4 assists, 0.9 steals and 1.6 threes in 33.1 minutes. It's unclear if the 2023 first-rounder will stay with the starters once Jimmy Butler joins the mix, but Podziemski certainly made a case to do so with Wednesday's performance.