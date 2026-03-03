Brandin Podziemski News: Scores team-high 22 points
Podziemski recorded 22 points (9-18 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds and three assists in 37 minutes during Monday's 114-101 loss to the Clippers.
Podziemski posted a solid all-around line in the loss, but lackluster performances with the rest of the first unit weren't enough to turn the tide against the Clippers. He was one of only four Warriors to reach double-digits in the contest, with only two other players scoring more than 10 points. Although Podziemski has been a great placeholder for Stephen Curry (knee), the team is in desperate need of more production.
