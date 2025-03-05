Fantasy Basketball
Brandin Podziemski headshot

Brandin Podziemski News: Solid all-around performance

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 5, 2025

Podziemski produced 19 points (8-16 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, four assists and one steal across 32 minutes during Tuesday's 114-102 victory over the Knicks.

Stephen Curry led the way for the Warriors with an impressive 28-point performance, but Podziemski also made his presence felt in the backcourt, either via his scoring ability or in other categories. The second-year guard returned to the starting unit right before the All-Star break but has posted solid numbers over his last seven appearances, scoring in double digits six times over that stretch while averaging 14.6 points, 6.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.3 steals per game.

