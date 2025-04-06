Fantasy Basketball
Brandin Podziemski headshot

Brandin Podziemski News: Stays hot despite loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 6, 2025 at 10:40pm

Podziemski put up 19 points (7-14 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, four assists and a steal in 31 minutes of action during Sunday's 106-96 loss to the Rockets.

The sophomore wing had yet another good night, putting an exclamation point on a career-best three-game stretch in which he's averaged 24.3 points and 7.3 rebounds on 57.4 percent shooting. However, in an offense already spearheaded by Stephen Curry and Jimmy Butler, Podziemski typically has a hard time seeing enough usage to make him reliable for fantasy purposes.

