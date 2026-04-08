Brandin Podziemski News: Strikes for 20 against Kings
Podziemski finished Tuesday's 110-105 win over Sacramento with 20 points (5-11 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 6-6 FT), one rebound, three assists and one steal in 30 minutes.
The third-year guard continues to roll. Podziemski has scored at least 14 points and drained multiple three-pointers in eight straight games, averaging 20.5 points, 5.5 boards, 4.4 assists, 2.8 threes and 1.1 steals over that stretch while shooting 54.1 percent from the floor and 45.8 percent from long distance.
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