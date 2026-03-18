Brandin Podziemski News: Struggles with shot in loss

Podziemski ended Wednesday's 120-99 loss to the Celtics with 10 points (1-8 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 7-10 FT), six rebounds, five assists and one steal in 28 minutes.

Podziemski couldn't get his shot to drop and finished with a minus-11 plus/minus rating in the blowout loss. The Warriors have now dropped six of their past seven games, and it'll be tough for them to right the ship Friday with a matchup against the 48-18 Pistons.