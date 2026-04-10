Brandin Podziemski headshot

Brandin Podziemski News: Supplied 17 points in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 10, 2026

Podziemski produced 17 points (7-15 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound and one assist across 24 minutes during Thursday's 119-103 loss to the Lakers.

The 17 points tied Nate Williams for the team lead in the loss. Podziemski has scored in double digits in nine straight games as he tries to keep an injury-depleted Golden State roster afloat heading into the Play-In Tournament, averaging 20.1 points, 5.0 boards, 4.0 assists, 2.6 threes and 1.0 steals over that span while shooting 53.1 percent from the floor and 43.4 percent from beyond the arc.

Brandin Podziemski
Golden State Warriors
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brandin Podziemski See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brandin Podziemski See More
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Sunday, April 5
NBA
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Sunday, April 5
Author Image
Juan Pablo Aravena
5 days ago
5 NBA Fantasy Waiver Wire Pickups Who Could Swing Your League
NBA
5 NBA Fantasy Waiver Wire Pickups Who Could Swing Your League
Author Image
Mike Barner
9 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Week 23 Matchups & Streaming Tips: Schedule Guide
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Week 23 Matchups & Streaming Tips: Schedule Guide
Author Image
Mike Barner
18 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Start/Sit Guide: Key Players to Start & Sit in Postseason Matchups
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Start/Sit Guide: Key Players to Start & Sit in Postseason Matchups
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
25 days ago
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Monday, March 9
NBA
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Monday, March 9
Rotowire Staff
32 days ago