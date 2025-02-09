Fantasy Basketball
Brandon Boston headshot

Brandon Boston Injury: Iffy for Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 9, 2025

Boston is questionable for Monday's game against the Thunder due to a left ankle sprain.

Boston has been in and out of the lineup of late as the team establishes a rotation, but he is now dealing with an ankle injury he presumably suffered during Saturday's loss to the Kings. The starting lineup and Jordan Hawkins will likely absorb Boston's minutes if he is forced to miss.

