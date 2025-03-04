Brandon Boston Injury: Late scratch Tuesday
Boston (ankle) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Lakers.
Boston will miss his 10th consecutive contest due to a sprained left ankle. His next chance to play will come Thursday against Houston. The 23-year-old swingman was cleared to play earlier in the day before he was later ruled out, which bodes well for his return to game action in the near future, even if he's not quite ready to come back Tuesday.
