Brandon Boston Injury: Out for at least two weeks
Boston was diagnosed with a left ankle stress reaction and will be re-evaluated in two weeks.
Boston has been out of action since Feb. 10 due to a nagging left ankle injury. He was set to return against the Lakers on Tuesday, but he was a late scratch after the injury flared up. Further testing has revealed an injury more serious than a sprain, and Boston's absence will continue for at least the next two weeks.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now