Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Brandon Boston headshot

Brandon Boston Injury: Out for at least two weeks

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 7, 2025

Boston was diagnosed with a left ankle stress reaction and will be re-evaluated in two weeks.

Boston has been out of action since Feb. 10 due to a nagging left ankle injury. He was set to return against the Lakers on Tuesday, but he was a late scratch after the injury flared up. Further testing has revealed an injury more serious than a sprain, and Boston's absence will continue for at least the next two weeks.

Brandon Boston
New Orleans Pelicans
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now