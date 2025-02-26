Brandon Boston Injury: Ruled out against Phoenix

Boston (ankle) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Suns.

Boston signed a two-year contract Wednesday with the Pelicans but won't be available Thursday in Phoenix while dealing with a sprained left ankle. The 23-year-old forward has played 42 games for New Orleans this season, averaging a career-high 10.7 points, 3.2 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.2 steals per game, shooting 43.6 percent from the floor and 35 percent from beyond the arc.