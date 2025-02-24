Fantasy Basketball
Brandon Boston Injury: Ruled out for Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 24, 2025

Boston (ankle/illness) is out for Tuesday's game against the Spurs.

Boston continues to nurse both a sprained left ankle and a non-COVID illness, which will keep him off the court once again Tuesday. His next chance to return to action comes Thursday against Phoenix. Boston's absence against San Antonio should keep Jose Alvarado and Jordan Hawkins locked into meaningful roles off the bench.

