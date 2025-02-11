Brandon Boston Injury: Won't play Wednesday
Boston (ankle) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Kings.
Boston will miss his second consecutive contest due to a left ankle sprain, and his last chance to suit up before the All-Star break will come in Thursday's rematch with the Kings. With the 23-year-old on the shelf and CJ McCollum (personal) listed as questionable, Jordan Hawkins and Javonte Green could see a bump in minutes.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now