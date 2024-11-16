Fantasy Basketball
Brandon Boston headshot

Brandon Boston News: Bounces back Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 16, 2024

Boston chipped in 19 points (7-13 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, four assists and one steal in 38 minutes during Friday's 101-94 victory over Denver.

Boston was coming off two consecutive single-digit scoring performances where he struggled with his shot, but he bounced back admirably in this one. The Pelicans need Boston to perform at a high level amid their injury woes, and he's been up to the challenge even when factoring in those two subpar efforts in the losses to Brooklyn and Oklahoma City. Through six starts, Boston is averaging 15.7 points, 5.2 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game while shooting 45.6 percent from the field.

Brandon Boston
New Orleans Pelicans
