Brandon Boston News: Drops 19 points in loss

Boston registered 19 points (7-15 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds and one steal over 29 minutes during Monday's 124-112 loss to the Hawks.

Boston continues to make the most of his opportunities, scoring double-digits for the second straight game. Despite moving back to the bench, Boston has maintained a meaningful role on a team that has now lost nine straight games. If and when the Pelicans are fully healthy, Boston could very well fall out of the rotation altogether. Until that happens, he should be able to provide serviceable production on both ends of the floor.