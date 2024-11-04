Fantasy Basketball
Brandon Boston headshot

Brandon Boston News: Gets start Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 4, 2024

Boston will enter the starting lineup in Monday's game against the Trail Blazers, Christian Clark of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

With Jordan Hawkins (back) joining CJ McCollum (thigh) and Dejounte Murray (hand) on the sideline, Boston will receive his second career start Monday. The 22-year-old has found some opportunity in a depleted backcourt, and he has averaged 7.3 points, 2.5 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.0 steals across 16.5 minutes per game in four regular-season appearances.

Brandon Boston
New Orleans Pelicans
