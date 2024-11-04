Brandon Boston News: Gets start Monday

Boston will enter the starting lineup in Monday's game against the Trail Blazers, Christian Clark of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

With Jordan Hawkins (back) joining CJ McCollum (thigh) and Dejounte Murray (hand) on the sideline, Boston will receive his second career start Monday. The 22-year-old has found some opportunity in a depleted backcourt, and he has averaged 7.3 points, 2.5 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.0 steals across 16.5 minutes per game in four regular-season appearances.