Boston agreed to a two-way contract with the Pelicans on Monday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Boston has made 105 NBA appearances over the last three seasons -- all with the Clippers. However, he'll likely spend most of his time in the G League this season, barring injuries in the New Orleans backcourt to Dejounte Murray (personal), CJ McCollum, Jose Alvarado and/or Trey Murphy.