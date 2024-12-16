Brandon Boston News: Leading scorer off bench Sunday

Boston registered 20 points (7-15 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 3-5 FT), two rebounds, one assist and one steal over 31 minutes off the bench during Sunday's 119-104 loss to the Pacers.

The fourth-year wing led the Pelicans in scoring on the night, hitting 20-plus points for the first time since Nov. 8. Boston continues to have a significant role for an undermanned New Orleans roster even after his shift back to the second unit, scoring in double digits in six of the last seven games while averaging 14.3 points, 2.9 boards, 1.9 threes, 1.3 assists and 1.1 steals in 24.6 minutes a contest.