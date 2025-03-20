Brandon Clarke Injury: Doesn't return against Portland

Clarke (knee) produced zero points (0-1 FG) and one rebound across five minutes during Wednesday's 115-99 loss to the Trail Blazers.

Clarke was deemed doubtful to return after exiting Wednesday's contest with 2:04 remaining in the first quarter due to right shoulder soreness. The 28-year-old big man never returned to the game, and his status for Friday's matchup with the Clippers is uncertain.