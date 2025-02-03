Brandon Clarke Injury: Iffy for Monday
Clarke is questionable for Monday's game against the Spurs due to back soreness.
After playing 19 minutes against the Bucks Monday with six points, four rebounds and one assist, Clarke could be held out for the second leg of this back-to-back set. If that's the case, Santi Aldama could see an uptick in minutes, while Jay Huff and GG Jackson would be candidates to be more involved as well.
