Brandon Clarke headshot

Brandon Clarke Injury: Not yet ready to return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 26, 2026

Clarke (calf) is out for Friday's game against Dallas.

Memphis hasn't provided another update on Clarke's status since initially stating that he would miss the next 4-to-6 weeks while rehabbing from a Grade 2 right calf strain. He can be considered week-to-week until the Grizzlies release more information on his availability moving forward.

Brandon Clarke
Memphis Grizzlies
