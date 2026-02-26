Brandon Clarke Injury: Not yet ready to return
Clarke (calf) is out for Friday's game against Dallas.
Memphis hasn't provided another update on Clarke's status since initially stating that he would miss the next 4-to-6 weeks while rehabbing from a Grade 2 right calf strain. He can be considered week-to-week until the Grizzlies release more information on his availability moving forward.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brandon Clarke See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 25Yesterday
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 233 days ago
-
NBA Waiver Wire
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Adds Heading Into All-Star Break13 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 1115 days ago
-
NBA Waiver Wire
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Must-Add Pickups for Week 1720 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brandon Clarke See More