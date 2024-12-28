Fantasy Basketball
Brandon Clarke

Brandon Clarke Injury: Nursing sore right knee

Written by RotoWire Staff

December 28, 2024

Clarke (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Thunder.

Clarke appears to be working through right knee soreness following the Grizzlies' 132-124 win over the Pelicans on Friday, during which he logged three points, four rebounds, two blocks and two steals over 19 minutes. Jay Huff would serve as the Grizzlies' backup center behind rookie Zach Edey if Clarke was unable to play Sunday.

Brandon Clarke
Memphis Grizzlies
More Stats & News
