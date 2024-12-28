Brandon Clarke Injury: Nursing sore right knee

Clarke (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Thunder.

Clarke appears to be working through right knee soreness following the Grizzlies' 132-124 win over the Pelicans on Friday, during which he logged three points, four rebounds, two blocks and two steals over 19 minutes. Jay Huff would serve as the Grizzlies' backup center behind rookie Zach Edey if Clarke was unable to play Sunday.