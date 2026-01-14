Clarke suffered the injury Dec. 20 and has already missed the Grizzlies' last 11 games. Based on the team's latest update, Clarke's absence looks set to extend through the All-Star break, but he could be ready to play shortly after the Grizzlies begin their second-half schedule. Before going down with the calf injury, Clarke had made just two appearances all season for the Grizzlies, as his 2025-26 campaign got off to a delayed start after he required a Sept. 26 procedure to address right knee synovitis.