Brandon Clarke Injury: Participates in shootaround Friday

Clarke (toe), who is questionable for Friday's game against the Warriors, was active during the Grizzlies' shootaround, Damichael Cole of The Memphis Commercial Appeal reports.

Clarke is in jeopardy of missing a second consecutive contest due to toe soreness. The big man's presence at shootaround means he will likely remain a game-time decision ahead of tipoff at 10:00 p.m. ET. Clarke has averaged 5.5 points and 3.1 rebounds across 15.1 minutes per game over 11 regular-season outings.