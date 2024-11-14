Brandon Clarke Injury: Questionable to play Friday
Clarke (toe) is questionable for Friday's game against the Warriors.
Clarke is in danger of missing a second straight game due to this injury, and it comes as a bad time for the big man, who was coming off back-to-back starts before missing Wednesday's defeat against the Lakers. Clarke hasn't reached the 20-minute plateau in his last six outings, however, so even if he's available, his fantasy upside will be somewhat limited.
