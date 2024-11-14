Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Brandon Clarke headshot

Brandon Clarke Injury: Questionable to play Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 14, 2024

Clarke (toe) is questionable for Friday's game against the Warriors.

Clarke is in danger of missing a second straight game due to this injury, and it comes as a bad time for the big man, who was coming off back-to-back starts before missing Wednesday's defeat against the Lakers. Clarke hasn't reached the 20-minute plateau in his last six outings, however, so even if he's available, his fantasy upside will be somewhat limited.

Brandon Clarke
Memphis Grizzlies
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now