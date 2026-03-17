Brandon Clarke headshot

Brandon Clarke Injury: Ruled out for Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 17, 2026

Clarke (calf) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Nuggets.

Clarke hasn't played since Dec. 20 due to a right calf strain, though he's expected to be re-evaluated soon. The 29-year-old big man should be considered doubtful for future contests until Memphis offers an update on his progress.

Brandon Clarke
Memphis Grizzlies
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brandon Clarke See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brandon Clarke See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 16
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 16
Author Image
Joe Mayo
Yesterday
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 12
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 12
Author Image
Joe Mayo
5 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 9
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 9
Author Image
Joe Mayo
8 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire Pickups: Under-Rostered Players Poised to Break Out
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire Pickups: Under-Rostered Players Poised to Break Out
Author Image
Mike Barner
11 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 4
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 4
Author Image
Joe Mayo
13 days ago