Brandon Clarke Injury: Still out Friday

Clarke (calf) will remain on the inactive list for Friday's game against the Celtics.

Clarke has been out since Dec. 20, and continues to get ruled out a full day in advance of tipoff, suggesting he's made little progress in his recovery from the calf injury. The Grizzlies are going nowhere fast, so there's not much incentive for Clarke to get back out there. Until Memphis provides a timetable for Clarke, he should be viewed as week-to-week.