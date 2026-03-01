Brandon Clarke Injury: To be re-evaluated in two weeks

The Grizzlies announced Sunday that Clarke (calf) will be re-evaluated in two weeks.

Clarke has been sidelined since Dec. 20 with a Grade 2 right calf strain, an injury he sustained in just his second game back from offseason knee surgery. While the veteran forward was initially given a 4-to-6-week recovery timeline in mid-January, his return has been delayed as he works through the reconditioning process. This latest update suggests Clarke is unlikely to return before mid-March, potentially leaving him with only a handful of regular-season games to ramp up his workload. With Clarke still out and Zach Edey (ankle) also sidelined, the Grizzlies will continue to rely on Santi Aldama and GG Jackson to handle the bulk of the frontcourt minutes.