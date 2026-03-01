Brandon Clarke Injury: To be re-evaluated in two weeks
The Grizzlies announced Sunday that Clarke (calf) will be re-evaluated in two weeks.
Clarke has been sidelined since Dec. 20 with a Grade 2 right calf strain, an injury he sustained in just his second game back from offseason knee surgery. While the veteran forward was initially given a 4-to-6-week recovery timeline in mid-January, his return has been delayed as he works through the reconditioning process. This latest update suggests Clarke is unlikely to return before mid-March, potentially leaving him with only a handful of regular-season games to ramp up his workload. With Clarke still out and Zach Edey (ankle) also sidelined, the Grizzlies will continue to rely on Santi Aldama and GG Jackson to handle the bulk of the frontcourt minutes.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brandon Clarke See More
-
NBA Waiver Wire
Top Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire Pickups to Maximize Your Lineup in March3 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 254 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 236 days ago
-
NBA Waiver Wire
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Adds Heading Into All-Star Break16 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 1118 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brandon Clarke See More